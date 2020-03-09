A man was critically injured Monday morning after a shooting in north Tulsa.
Emergency responders located the shooting victim in the 1000 block of North Rockford Avenue, Tulsa Police Capt. Malcolm Williams said. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police were dispatched about 8:45 a.m. to that neighborhood. Williams said it appeared the man walked to that neighborhood seeking help after the shooting. Officers suspect the shooting did not occur in that neighborhood. As of Monday morning, police were still uncertain where the shooting occurred.
Multiple individuals were taken to a police station to be interviewed. Information on the shooter was unavailable Monday morning.
