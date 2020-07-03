A man died Friday morning after a stabbing at an apartment complex just north of downtown Tulsa.
Police were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the Pioneer Plaza apartments, 901 N. Elgin Ave., where they found a bloody woman, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Officers determined that the woman had not been stabbed, and she pointed responding officers to the apartment where the victim was. Inside the apartment, a man was on his back by the front door with a stab wound to his torso and a gash on his arm, according to the release.
The man was bleeding profusely, police said. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness stated that the blood-covered woman outside the apartment stabbed the the man, according to the release.
Officers detained the woman and interviewed several witnesses. The detained woman, nor the stabbing victim, have been identified. As of Friday morning, the woman had not been booked into Tulsa County jail.