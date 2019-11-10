Flashing lights (copy)

Stillwater police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. 

Officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook Drive near 19th Avenue and Sangre Road, according to a news release.

A juvenile male had reportedly shot an adult male inside, and the victim later died at Stillwater Medical Center. 

Police took the juvenile into custody without incident and the gun was recovered at the scene, according to a news release. 

