Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...MADISON AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR... CHEROKEE...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE... OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BECOME WIDESPREAD ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LATE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE COMMON ACROSS THE WATCH AREA WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. THIS RAINFALL ON TOP OF RECENT RAINS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&