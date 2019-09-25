A man has died from injuries he received in a sword attack near Henryetta last week, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Diamond Britt, 24, the son of the victim, Gary Britt, was arrested after the attack on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Diamond Britt is now being held on a complaint of first-degree murder, according to jail records. No bail amount has been set.
The sword attack occurred in the 13000 block of New Lake Road, just southeast of Henryetta, on Sept. 16, authorities reported. Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Aaron Swayze said Gary Britt died from his injuries early Wednesday.