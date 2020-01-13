A man injured in an east Tulsa shooting in December succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, becoming the city's third homicide victim of 2020.
Jannai Simien, 31, was shot in the torso late Dec. 23 outside a home in the 10700 block of East 29th Street and hospitalized until Jan. 12, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
His alleged killer, Jermaine Lashawn Cooper, 33, was arrested Jan. 7 and booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Detectives say his charges were amended to first-degree murder.
Cooper, who also spells his name as Germaine Lashaun in court records, is accused of shooting Simien, his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, in an altercation that arose when he went to check on his ex.
He had a warrant for his arrest for about a week after he was initially charged on New Year's Eve, and he remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday in lieu of $1 million bond.