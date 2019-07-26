A man at the scene of a reported shooting disarmed the shooter and held him down while witnesses waited for officers to arrive, police said Friday.
According to an arrest report, Antonio Henderson, 42, was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday morning on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication.
Around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 3400 block of South Peoria Avenue, officers responded to a shots-fired call and found one man holding another man, Henderson, on the ground. Witnesses stated that Henderson and the man detaining him had gotten into a verbal altercation at a bar before Henderson went out to his car and produced a gun.
"Henderson exited his vehicle and fired round into the air" before aggressively approaching the man, according to an arrest report, but the man was able to disarm Henderson and take him to the ground.
Henderson remains in Tulsa County jail with bond set at $26,100 on the three complaints.