Federal officials named an Arkansas man in a criminal complaint that alleges he sought more than $8 million in pandemic relief loan funding after claiming nonexistent payroll expenses for a Texas business formed just days prior to the filing for assistance.
The complaint, filed Tuesday and unsealed Wednesday, charges Benjamin Hayford, 32, of Centerton, Arkansas, with wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a Tulsa bank and making false statements to the Small Business Administration.
Hayford allegedly sought millions of dollars in forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA from multiple banks by claiming fictitious payroll expenses, according to a news release announcing the complaint.
To support his applications, Hayford allegedly provided lenders with fraudulent payroll documentation purporting to establish payroll expenses that were, in fact, nonexistent. In addition, Hayford represented to a financial institution that the limited liability partnership for which he applied for relief was established in January and was operating as of Feb. 15. In fact, a search of the contents of Hayford’s email account revealed that Hayford did not create the partnership until April, several days before he began applying for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
“It is disgraceful that anyone would exploit loans meant to protect America’s small business owners during this public health crisis,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, COVID-fraudsters are out there and active. Their victims are people who perform the back-breaking and emotionally challenging work to live their dream as a business owner and give back to their communities.”
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, a district that includes the bank where Hayford allegedly applied for one loan.
Hayford is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge Friday in Tulsa federal court.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29 designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.
The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%. PPP loan proceeds must be used by businesses on payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within eight weeks of receipt and use at least 75% of the forgiven amount for payroll.