A man injured in an east Tulsa shooting in December succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
Jannai Simien, 31, was shot in the torso late Dec. 23 outside a home in the 10700 block of East 29th Street and hospitalized until Jan. 12, according to a Tulsa police news release.
Jermaine Lashawn Cooper, 33, was arrested Jan. 7 and booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Detectives say his charges were amended to first-degree murder.
Cooper, who also spells his name as Germaine Lashaun in court records, is accused of shooting Simien, his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, in an altercation that arose when he went to check on the woman.
There was a warrant for his arrest for about a week after he was initially charged on New Year’s Eve. He remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Simien’s death is Tulsa’s third homicide of the year.