Jermaine Cooper

 Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

A man injured in an east Tulsa shooting in December succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Jannai Simien, 31, was shot in the torso late Dec. 23 outside a home in the 10700 block of East 29th Street and hospitalized until Jan. 12, according to a Tulsa police news release.

Jermaine Lashawn Cooper, 33, was arrested Jan. 7 and booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Detectives say his charges were amended to first-degree murder.

Cooper, who also spells his name as Germaine Lashaun in court records, is accused of shooting Simien, his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, in an altercation that arose when he went to check on the woman.

There was a warrant for his arrest for about a week after he was initially charged on New Year’s Eve. He remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Simien’s death is Tulsa’s third homicide of the year.

— Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

