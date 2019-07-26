A man faces a second-degree robbery charge related to allegations that he grabbed a money bag out of the hands of young children who were operating a lemonade stand in north Tulsa last month and fled with the proceeds.
Henry Willis Cozart III, 24, is accused of stealing the bag on June 18 after initially driving up to the stand at 36th Street North and Garrison Avenue in what one of the children has said was "like any other customer."
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed the charge on Thursday, and a judge issued a warrant for Cozart's arrest, which remained active as of Friday evening, court documents indicate.
Ty'Relle White, his younger brother Sedrick White II and Alex Johnson, Ty'Relle's longtime friend, opened their lemonade stand on June 17. They told the Tulsa World that a man drove up to the stand, gave the children a dollar and asked if they could break a $50 bill while he drove around the block.
They said the man came back, got out of his car while they counted his change and grabbed their money bag before fleeing the neighborhood. Sedrick said at the time that the man broke their sign and that the encounter made him sad and upset, but Alex said the group was able to get a new sign.
Alex's father, Doug Bowlin, told the World last month that the boys' parents were apprehensive about their opening a lemonade stand on a street corner but didn't want to "hinder their entrepreneurial spirit." He noted that the boys had mowed a neighbor's lawn a couple of days before opening the lemonade stand as a way to make money.
Sedrick White, Ty'Relle and Sedrick II's father, said he was proud of the boys and was pleased to see an outpouring of support once the theft was publicized.
Ty'Relle said the boys would keep the stand open at least through the summer and the he hopes they can be an example of perseverance for other entrepreneurs.
Police said last month that the robber's vehicle could be a mid-2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with a Cherokee Nation tag.
Anyone with information on Cozart's whereabouts is asked to call 918-596-COPS (2677.)
