The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a domestic homicide suspect wanted since late July.
Tulsa Crime Stoppers named Illie Len Roach, who's accused of shooting Mary Sue Loving and dumping her body in a hospital parking lot, as the agency's weekly most-wanted on Friday.
Roach is charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court and will be held on $1 million bond if arrested.
A security guard found Loving's body early July 29 outside the Oklahoma State University Medical Center, 744 W. Ninth St. She had been shot once in the neck, police said.
Witnesses identified Roach's car as the one seen on the hospital's surveillance footage and told police Roach and Loving had an "on-again-off-again relationship."
A convicted felon, Roach previously listed Loving as his wife and emergency contact during another arrest.
Roach, 50, is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.
The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests, according to the news release.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.