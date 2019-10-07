A man was fatally shot by Tahlequah police officers after he fired at them as they were responding to a domestic violence call at his house on Monday afternoon, the police chief said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said three officers are on paid administrative leave after the shooting death of Bobby Lee Vaughn. King said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call at Vaughn’s home in the 900 block of South State Avenue about 2:55 p.m. Monday. The victim reportedly had already left the house before officers arrived.
When the officers arrived, Vaughn reportedly fired a round at them before retreating back inside the house.
King said responding officers retreated and called for backup.
King said that as he arrived at the scene less than five minutes after the initial shot was fired, Vaughn appeared in the doorway with a handgun at his side.
Officers reportedly shouted for Vaughn to drop the gun, but he aimed it at the officers, King said. Three officers fired shots and then lost sight of Vaughn from the doorway.
King said a SWAT team was called in and that after a 90-minute standoff, Vaughn was found dead inside the home when officers entered.
King said officers had previous contact with Vaughn on domestic violence calls.