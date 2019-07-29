Authorities on Monday identified the man who was found shot to death inside of a south Tulsa apartment.
Michael Binder, 53, was found dead in an apartment unit at Cascades Apartment complex, 1812 E. 71st Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Binder had been shot one time.
Police were notified about 12:15 p.m. Saturday that someone “needed help,” before a woman was seen running from an apartment unit, according to a previous story. The woman was considered a person of interest along with possibly a man seen with her. However, further details have not been released.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.