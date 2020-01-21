A Tulsa man was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the April shooting death of a mother of nine.
It's 10 years less than what a jury recommended Matthew Thornbrough serve after finding him guilty on all counts in the case of Angela Walker's death, but Tulsa County District Court Judge William Musseman dismissed two of the four counts on which he was convicted: car burglary and pointing a firearm.
For second-degree murder, Thornbrough is to serve 37 years in Department of Corrections custody, and for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 10 years.
With the sentences running consecutively, Thornbrough, 35, will likely die in prison, Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said.
Thornbrough and a man he victimized along U.S. 75 north the evening of April 10 were struggling over Thornbrough's gun when Walker was shot. She was sitting in Thornbrough's passenger seat, and she died on scene.
The man told police his car got a flat tire along the highway, and he was gone no more than 30 minutes as he sought a replacement when he returned to the spot near the Independence Street overpass north of downtown and found Thornbrough and Walker, 46, apparently breaking into his car.
He said the two were standing by his car as he pulled up, and he saw the driver's side door of his car was open and the passenger side window was broken out.
Upon seeing him, Thornbrough and Walker quickly walked back to and got into their car, he said, and when he confronted them, Thornbrough immediately pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man, telling him to get away.
Instead, the man said he reached down through the partially open window and grabbed hold of the gun, and he and Thornbrough fought over it as the car began to roll into traffic.
At some point, the gun went off, and though the man initially thought he had been shot, he glanced over and saw Walker, who was in the passenger seat, bleeding from the mouth.
The man took the gun from Thornbrough and yelled for witnesses who were beginning to stop along the highway to call 911.
Thornbrough ran, kicking off an unsuccessful police search that went late into the night.
He surrendered to authorities the following day for an interview and was booked into the Tulsa County jail.
Walker's family members were not present and declined to give victim impact statements, but Musseman reprimanded the convicted felon, saying he blatantly flaunted the law and was an example of why felons are not allowed to have guns.
Thornbrough intends to appeal the consecutive sentences, defense said.