A man is in critical condition after he was found shot inside a truck at a north Tulsa intersection late Tuesday night.
Police reportedly responded to a call of a shooting at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
They found the victim, a black male in his 30s, inside a white truck in a parking lot on the intersection's northeast corner, according to a news release. He was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers aren't sure exactly where the shooting occurred, and it's believed the truck came to a stop after the incident, according to a news release. No witnesses were located, and police reportedly lack suspect information.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 918-596-COPS, emailing crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org or visiting tulsacrimestoppers.org.