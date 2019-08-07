A man is in critical condition after he was found shot inside a truck at a north Tulsa intersection late Tuesday night.

Police reportedly responded to a call of a shooting at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

They found the victim, a black male in his 30s, inside a white truck in a parking lot on the intersection's northeast corner, according to a news release. He was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers aren't sure exactly where the shooting occurred, and it's believed the truck came to a stop after the incident, according to a news release. No witnesses were located, and police reportedly lack suspect information. 

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 918-596-COPS, emailing crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org or visiting tulsacrimestoppers.org.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

