A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Officers responded to a shooting report about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday to the Quality Inn located in the 3100 block of South 79th East Avenue, Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said.
Responding officers found the injured man in the hotel lobby. Bean said the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man's upper thigh before emergency responders transported him to a Tulsa hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, the man was in critical condition.
Information on how the shooting occurred or suspect information was unavailable Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.