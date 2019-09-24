A man was shot in the leg during a midday drive-by in north Tulsa on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4600 block of North Boulder Avenue about noon, but responding police officers located the victim after stopping a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Tisdale Avenue, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.
The victim, who had been shot in the right leg, was transferred to an ambulance and taken to St. John Medical Center, according to the release.
Officers were told that two men in a black SUV shot the victim, according to the release, and a police captain located an SUV matching that description in the 3600 block of North Birmingham Avenue. The SUV had been reported stolen, police said.
Officers arrested the two people in that vehicle, according to the release. Police recovered two guns from the vehicle and another gun from the shooting scene. Tulsa police did not identify those who were arrested.