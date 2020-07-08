A Tulsa man attempted to hang himself while in jail and facing accusations he helped another man escape after the fatal shooting of one police officer and the serious injury of another officer.
Tulsa County jail staff found Matthew Nicholas Hall, 29, unresponsive on his cell floor with a sheet tied around his neck, according to jail documents. Staff found Hall in this manner about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Additional staff and medical personnel came to Hall's cell when he was found unresponsive.
"Medical (staff) began treatment and Hall began breathing on his own," a detention officer states in an incident report.
Hall is being held without bond in the jail on charges of accessory to murder and accessory to a felony punishable by four years or more in prison, according to court records.
On June 29, Hall allegedly drove David Anthony Ware, 32, away from the 2100 block of South 89th East Avenue. Ware had allegedly shot Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson multiple times during a traffic stop. Johnson died from his injuries, and Zarkeshan, as of Wednesday, remained hospitalized.
Zarkeshan had stopped Ware for allegedly expired tags on his vehicle, and Johnson arrived to back up Zarkeshan.
A struggle ensued during the stop, and Ware allegedly pulled a handgun from under the driver's seat. He then allegedly shot Johnson and Zarkeshan.
Hall was alleged to have been seen parking just north of where the traffic stop occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police allege Hall was on the phone with Ware during the traffic stop and altercation with officers.
"David Ware was seen running to Matthew Hall's red Jeep Liberty and fleeing from the scene in the vehicle," investigators state in the affidavit.
Police located Hall later that day and arrested him in connection to the shooting. Hall has remained jailed since then.
Hall's condition was unavailable Wednesday. A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said she could not comment on inmate health issues. Hall is scheduled Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.