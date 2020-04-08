One person died and another was critically injured after a shooting Tuesday in Okmulgee.
Okmulgee police were dispatched about 2 p.m. to the 700 block of East 13th Street after receiving reports of "a person actively shooting people," Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice states in a news release.
Responding officers confronted an armed man, later identified as Austin McMahan, 21, of Okmulgee, in front of a residence on 13th Street, Prentice said. McMahan surrendered to officers.
Officers found two shooting victims inside the residence. Emergency responders transported both to a Tulsa hospital. Prentice said one of the victims, Ronald "Bubba" Chandler, 47, of Okmulgee, later died from his injuries.
The other victim, a 19-year-old woman, was in critical condition.
McMahan was booked into Okmulgee County jail on two complaints of shooting with intent to kill. Prentice said one of those complaints would be elevated to a murder complaint.