A man was fatally shot by a Pittsburg County sheriff's deputy after he reportedly pointed a firearm at officers following a pursuit.
The Sheriff's Office was contacted about 7 p.m. Friday due to complaints of an ATV moving erratically in the area that was also possibly being used in burglaries, according to a news release.
Deputies then noticed an ATV driven by Sayven Lane Rowland, 19, that was "operating illegally on the roadway" and attempted to make a traffic stop, the release states.
Deputies allege Rowland refused to stop the vehicle before eventually crashing during a pursuit. After refusing commands, deputies then used "less lethal weapons" in an attempt to subdue Rowland.
When deputies further instructed Rowland to comply, he reportedly brandished a firearm, prompting deputies to shoot Rowland, according to the release.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
The deputies involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the shooting and will provide information to the Pittsburg County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether the shooting was justified.