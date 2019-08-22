Related content

Police seeking information after fatal hit-and-run in north Tulsa

Tulsa Police on Wednesday identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash along a north Tulsa road earlier this week.  

Sgt. Shane Tuell said the body found along Peoria early Monday was that of Jonathan Coleman, 39. 

Officers responded to the scene near Ute Street about 3:30 a.m. after a bypasser reported the body in the southbound lanes. Based on debris and Coleman's fatal injuries, police think he was hit by a car that then fled. 

Wednesday, traffic investigators had no suspect information to share. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

