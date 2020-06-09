A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to charges alleging he robbed an Arvest Bank using a flare gun.
Derek Dean Darity, 50, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to bank robbery with a dangerous weapon and to using, carrying and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
“Bank robbers like Darity should expect to meet a federal prosecutor in the courtroom," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a prepared statement. "When you put in danger the lives of Oklahomans, you better believe we take notice."
On Oct. 21, Darity entered the Arvest Bank branch at 4103 S. Garnett Road and handed a teller a note stating that he was robbing the bank, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators indicated then that it appeared Darity used an orange flare gun and fired it into the ceiling when the bank teller was not moving fast enough.
The gun had been modified to fire 20-gauge shotgun shells.
Darity fled the bank and fled Tulsa. Florida authorities located Darity several days later in Suwanne County, Florida.
Darity is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11, 2020.
State prosecutors also charged Darity in connection to the robbery. However, those charges were later dismissed.