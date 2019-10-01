A man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a murder case involving a fatal shootout in north Tulsa.
Raymond Rodriguez Rivera, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records. A Tulsa County judge sentenced Rivera to 10 years in prison.
Rodriguez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with 18-year-old Tyson Teague’s death.
In October 2017, Teague and a relative were feuding with a group of people in the 4900 block of North Boston Place, police reported. The shooting occurred during a fist fight between the two groups.
The two groups exchanged gunfire, and authorities alleged that Rodriguez Rivera fatally shot Teague and injured the man with Teague. A woman, who police said was not involved in the gunfight, was shot in the shoulder.