A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Wednesday in a 2015 wreck that killed a 17-year-old girl.
Jevon Caleb McCorkle, 22, was sentenced to nine months in the Tulsa County jail and was ordered to pay more than $800 in fines, according to court records.
McCorkle was 18 when the crash occurred. He was driving a sedan carrying five passengers when he took a curve too quickly and ran off the road near Turkey Mountain about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 7, 2015.
The sedan overturned at a drop-off near 61st Street and Elwood Avenue, ejecting "multiple people," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Crystal Magana, 17, was ejected and was found dead in a ditch.
McCorkle waived his right to a trial by pleading guilty Wednesday in traffic court, and he was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 11:30 a.m.