A robber shot a man in the leg after taking the man's cash outside a hotel east of downtown Tulsa.
Police were dispatched about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Tudor House Inn, located at Sheridan Road and Archer Street, in reference to the shooting.
The victim told police that he was in the parking lot when a man approached him and demanded money. After he complied, the robber shot him in the leg. The robber then fled eastbound, across Sheridan Road.
Emergency responders transported the gunshot victim to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.