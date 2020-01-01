A man has pleaded guilty to fatally assaulting a pregnant woman after he was released from prison for a previous domestic violence conviction involving the same victim.
Colby Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to second-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to court records.
A Tulsa County judge sentenced Wilson to life and life without parole sentences on the two murder charges, respectively, and a 10-year sentence on the firearms conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.
Wilson pleaded guilty to beating 22-year-old Allyssa Fielding and her unborn child, Dayson Fielding, on April 15, 2019. Fielding and her unborn child died three days later in a hospital.
Fielding had a protective order against Wilson at the time of her death and was about six months' pregnant. Police previously said it appeared that Wilson had been holding her captive for months, forcing her to sit in front of a camera so he could monitor her when he was away.
Wilson was convicted in May 2017 in a domestic violence case involving Fielding and was released from prison in July 2019, records show.