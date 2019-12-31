2020-01-02 ne-penn marvin

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old.

Marvin Tyrone Penn, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 29 in connection with the fatal shooting of Xzavion Chatman, 18, in late March.

A Tulsa County judge sentenced Penn to a 20-year term, with 12 years to be spent in prison and eight years suspended, according to court records. A first-degree murder charge against both Penn and co-defendant Amahd Lee Frazier, 15, was dismissed.

Chatman died after being shot in the back on March 21 outside the Edenwood Apartments, 2171 N. Hartford Ave. Penn was 17 at the time.

Witnesses told detectives that Penn and Frazier went to an apartment and that Chatman went outside to discuss owing $80, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One witness said Chatman first told the two he would get the money but then said he didn’t owe them any money. Chatman appeared to be fighting with one or both, and one pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.

