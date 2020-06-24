A man shot and killed a convenience store clerk on Tuesday night before taking items from the store and fleeing.
Tulsa police were dispatched about 11:15 p.m. to a convenience store at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Pine Street. Officers found one man dead on arrival.
Two employees were taking out the garbage when a masked man approached, a Tulsa police supervisor said. Words were exchanged, and the masked man pulled a gun.
At least one shot was fired, striking one of the employees. The shooter then ran into the store, took some items and fled.
This was the 34th homicide in Tulsa during 2020.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.