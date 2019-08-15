A man was shot in the back in an apparent dispute over a car Thursday night at an east Tulsa apartment complex.
Emergency responders took the gunshot victim to a local hospital with "a serious gunshot wound" to his back, Tulsa Police Cpl. Joel Ward said.
Police were dispatched to the Silvercreek Apartments, 10710 E. 41st St., about 8:30 p.m. after a report of shots being fired. Responding officers found the shooting victim, a 20-year-old man, lying next to a car.
Witnesses told police that the shooting victim had come to the east Tulsa complex searching for a stolen vehicle, Ward said. An altercation ensued between the victim and the shooter, culminating in the shooting.
