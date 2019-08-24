A man was shot once while being pistol whipped during an apparent home invasion, police said.
Police were dispatched about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 3100 block of East Xyler Street after neighbors reported the shooting.
Officers arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital in unknown condition.
Tulsa Police Cpl. Justin Ritter described the incident as a home invasion. The shooter entered a Xyler Street residence and forced a woman from inside the residence to outside. A resident then followed them outside and an altercation ensued with the alleged intruder.
"The suspect, it sounds like, actually pistol whips the victim and hits him on the side of the head," Ritter said. "When he does so, the pistol goes off and shoots the victim one time."
The shooter fled from the area in a truck. A description of the shooter or vehicle was unavailable Saturday afternoon.