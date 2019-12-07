2019-12-08 ne-shooting p1

Tulsa police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the 1700 block of South Knoxville Avenue. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

 By Harrison Grimwood Tulsa World

One man was shot in the torso during a confrontation in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Saturday night.

The man was sitting inside an SUV in the 1700 block of North Knoxville Avenue when two people approached him about 7 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Police Sgt. Matt Rose said.

During this confrontation, one of the individuals pulled a gun and shot the man sitting in the SUV.

The two individuals, thought to be twins, fled the area in what was described as a red, four-door truck. Rose said the nature of the altercation was unknown as of Saturday evening.

Emergency medical responders transported the man to a hospital in unknown condition. However, police said he was stable.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harrison Grimwood 918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you