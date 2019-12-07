One man was shot in the torso during a confrontation in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Saturday night.
The man was sitting inside an SUV in the 1700 block of North Knoxville Avenue when two people approached him about 7 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Police Sgt. Matt Rose said.
During this confrontation, one of the individuals pulled a gun and shot the man sitting in the SUV.
The two individuals, thought to be twins, fled the area in what was described as a red, four-door truck. Rose said the nature of the altercation was unknown as of Saturday evening.
Emergency medical responders transported the man to a hospital in unknown condition. However, police said he was stable.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.