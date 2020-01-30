A man who was in his bedroom was struck once by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood, police said Wednesday night.
The man was shot in the 5900 block of East Newton Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Lt. Brett Bilyeu said he had been shot in the lower torso.
Officers located three shell casings in the street and five bullet holes in a residence where two people, the victim and another adult, were inside when the shots were fired.
Officers knocked on several doors in the neighborhood looking for witnesses who could provide a description of the shooter, and detectives were trying to interview the victim at the hospital.
Information about the victim's condition was not available Wednesday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.