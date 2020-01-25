A man was shot Saturday night at an apartment complex in south Tulsa.
Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Saturday to St. Thomas Square Apartments, near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, according to a news release.
Officers found a man with bird shot pellets in his backside and upper legs. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital. Police said his injures did not appear life-threatening.
Police said, as of Saturday evening, they had not located a shooter or witnesses. However, investigators did collect evidence from the shooting scene.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
