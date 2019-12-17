A man was shot while walking in a south Tulsa neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Emergency responders who were dispatched to an apartment in the 2500 block of East 87th Street around 7:40 p.m. found a man who had been shot once, reportedly in the leg. A Tulsa police lieutenant said the injury appeared not to be life-threatening.
The victim told investigators that he was walking along a neighborhood road, heard about five shots and then realized he had been struck.
A detailed description of a possible suspect or suspect vehicle was unavailable, but the victim told police that a white SUV might have been involved. The lieutenant said officers found one shell casing in the area.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.