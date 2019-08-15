Tulsa police arrested a man wanted after he reportedly stole money from a child's lemonade stand in north Tulsa in June.
Henry Willis Cozart III, 24, was booked into the Tulsa County jail late Wednesday night and is held on $25,000 bond on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Cozart had been featured as the department's "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect on Wednesday.
After the robbery June 18, the stand reopened for business for the summer as police worked to make an arrest.
Jail records show Cozart will appear in court Sept. 12.