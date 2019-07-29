A man wanted since May in the deaths of two men during a botched home invasion was arrested Monday.
Justin Harjo, 22, was booked into Tulsa County jail to face two counts of felony first-degree murder, among other charges, about 4:55 p.m.
An arrest warrant was issued for Harjo in late May after prosecutors alleged he acted in concert with Chauncey Thomas, 25, while burglarizing Dion Carr's north Tulsa home in the early morning hours of May 23.
Police found Carr, 28, shot to death inside the home, and a witness told them Harjo stood watch while Thomas and Carr struggled over a gun.
Later that morning, Harjo dropped off Thomas at a hospital with a critical gunshot wound to his leg.
Thomas died three days later, and Harjo went into hiding “from everyone,” a witness told police.
Harjo is also charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision. He was serving a deferred sentence in Tulsa County until April 2024 after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and three counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn.
He remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $2 million bail, and his court date had not yet been set Monday evening, according to online records.