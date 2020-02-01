An escaped inmate accused of accused of briefly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend was arrested Friday morning.
Police arrested Darryl Sanders, 53, on rape and kidnapping allegations after locating him Friday morning in north Tulsa, according to a news release.
Sanders was serving a five-year sentence for larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He reportedly failed to return to the Tulsa Transitional Center after work, according to Department of Corrections online records.
Sanders allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend Thursday from a business in the 1300 block of East Apache Street, according to police. He allegedly raped her, according to court documents.
Police located Sanders early Friday morning traveling west on 36th Street North, near the Osage Casino. Sanders and a passenger in his car allegedly abandoned the vehicle and attempted to hide in a wooded area. Officers soon located and arrested him.
Sanders is being held in Tulsa County jail without bond. He is also being held for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and on first-degree rape and kidnapping charges.