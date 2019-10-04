A man who intervened on behalf of a stranger at a west Jenks gas station Thursday morning was threatened with a machete, police said.
Officers responded to the convenience store, 1915 W. Main St., about 8:30 a.m. on a report of a man brandishing a machete, but the suspect left before they arrived.
Another man told officers the suspect was aggressively asking a woman in another vehicle for gas money, and he thought she looked uncomfortable, so he told the man to leave her alone.
After exchanging some words, the suspect opened his rear hatch and pulled out a "rusty machete" before starting toward the man, according to a news release.
The victim retreated to his vehicle and called 911.
The suspect's car was a silver Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag 137PXN, and it was last seen heading westbound from the store toward U.S. 75., the release states.