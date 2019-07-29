2019-07-30 ne-lewis reuben

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday after telling police his wife was shot in a drive-by shooting while they were on a morning walk. Police say evidence points to the husband, Rueben Dale Lewis, as being the shooter.

Lewis, 47, was arrested about noon on a complaint of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. He had called police to the couple's north Tulsa home about 8:40 a.m. to report the shooting.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Information on her condition was not available, but police said her injury is not expected to be life-threatening. 

Sgt. Justin Farley said investigators couldn't find any blood, shell casings or other evidence that would indicate a shooting occurred near the home in the 200 block of East 52nd Place North, and he said neighboring residents didn't report hearing any gunshots. 

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home, and Lewis was taken to police headquarters downtown to be questioned by family violence detectives. 

He was booked into jail about 3:40 p.m. and is held there without bond on the assault complaint. He was also booked on a complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Lewis' most recent felony conviction was in 2013 for unlawful possession of a controlled drug and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. 

What led to the shooting remained under investigation Monday.

