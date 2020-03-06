A man armed with a knife has been hospitalized after being shot by a Tulsa Police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a Riverside-area apartment early Friday.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 2:30 a.m. to Waterstone Apartments in the 1000 block of East 57th Place west of Peoria Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg told Tulsa World.
The responding officers encountered a man at the residence with a knife, as well as an armed security guard. The circumstances were unknown early Friday, Meulenberg said, but two officers fired upon the man with the knife. The man was hit, and the officers rendered aid until he was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
