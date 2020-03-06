A man police say was armed with a knife has been hospitalized after being shot by a Tulsa Police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a Riverside-area apartment early Friday.
Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to Waterstone Apartments, 1042 E. 57th Place west of Peoria Avenue, for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife, Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg told Tulsa World.
The responding officers and security guard encountered the man at the apartments with a knife. Meulenberg, a police spokesman, said the man was still wielding the knife.
"The officers gave several commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, the suspect refused to comply with commands," Meulenberg said in a news release. "The Officers and Security Guard discharged their duty pistols at the suspect striking him."
The man was hit, and the officers rendered aid until medical responders arrived. Medical responders transported the man to a hospital in critical condition.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.