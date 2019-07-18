Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in her Fairfax residence Wednesday.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office in a news release identified the decedent as Heather Neuman, 60.
Zackary Pace was developed as person of interest after he was said to be staying with Neuman for weeks prior to her death. Neuman's car, ID and financial documents were missing from the residence, the release states.
Deputies were able to locate Pace near Locust Grove after the victim's credit cards were used at local businesses. Neuman's car was discovered on the Cherokee County property where Pace was found with Megan Ball.
Pace and Ball have been held at the Cherokee County Detention Center since being taken into custody. Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.