A man was hospitalized Friday morning after an apparent domestic-related shooting in east Tulsa. 

Tulsa police responded to East Central Village Apartments, 12300 E. Archer St., about 8:30 a.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the back doorway of an apartment. 

Capt. Walter Busby said the victim was taken to a hospital, but he did not know his condition.

Busby said the female shooter stayed on scene. Detectives are interviewing her, but Busby wasn't yet sure of her relationship to the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

