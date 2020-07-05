Authorities in Tulsa continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of two children in their father’s locked truck after the man’s release from jail last month.
But in a similar case, a woman charged after her children were swept into an east Tulsa creek and drowned remains jailed on $500,000 bond, which has brought scrutiny and questions of whether prosecutors are applying the law equally.
Donisha Willis, 24, faces two second-degree murder counts alleging her toddlers, Miracle and Tony Crook, drowned in May due to her failure to provide adequate supervision. Although Willis did not have legal custody of the children at the time, police claim a caretaker left them in Willis’ care for several hours before the caretaker and the children’s legal guardian returned to an east Tulsa apartment, where they said Willis was alone, passed out and intoxicated.
She is also accused of assault and battery against a police officer.
Less than two weeks later, police arrested 31-year-old Dustin Dennis on second-degree murder complaints after his children, Tegan and Ryan Dennis, died while inside his locked truck during a hot day. Dennis, according to police, admitted being asleep between four and five hours and said he brought the children’s bodies into his house after finding them dead on a floorboard.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin have repeatedly referenced the deaths of Miracle and Tony Crook in recent weeks, saying the incident was traumatic for law enforcement and the community, who spent multiple days trying to recover them alive.
Both also have expressed frustration toward media outlets and have questioned why the trauma and tragedy of that case, in their view, hasn’t drawn the same emotional response as reports involving allegations of misconduct by police.
But Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said the similarities between Dennis’ and Willis’ cases, particularly relating to information about their physical state, present “an interesting comparison.”
Brewster, whose office is representing Willis, said he did not want to opine on the allegations against Dennis in the event he is charged and his staff is assigned to represent him. However, he said, “They immediately arrested Donisha Willis before they even found her kids, and she’s essentially being held without bond.”
Willis was on probation at the time of her arrest for assault and battery against a police officer and having contraband while in custody.
The Tulsa World asked District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler about the handling of the case against Willis, who is Black, and the arrest and pending investigation into Dennis, who is white, after receiving multiple comments and requests from readers alleging the move showed a “double standard” in the legal system.
“Justice is not meted out in a 15-second sound bite coupled with a news-edited video followed by commentaries from anonymous speculators,” he replied. “Justice is the product of a deliberative process where alleged facts are put to the test in a courtroom which is anchored by Constitutionally driven principles. It would be easy to make an example out of an individual. However, it is the individual who deserves the protections of individualized review and scrutiny.”
Meanwhile, Tulsa County prosecutors advocated to a judge for Dennis’ release on a personal recognizance bond once they learned of video surveillance that showed his children entering the truck on their own.
Brewster said that is “very different” treatment than what was afforded to Willis, but Kunzweiler said it was based on newly discovered evidence showing the children entered, but did not leave, the truck on their own.
“The fact that no formal charges have been filed does not mean the case is over. It is still a matter under investigation,” Kunzweiler said.
The agency’s crimes against children prosecution unit is handling Willis’ case, which is set for a preliminary hearing July 16. A prosecutor in the unit said Dennis has an arraignment setting for July 13 in the event charges are filed but told the Tulsa World, “I’m not going to talk about the investigation before a charging decision has been made.”
Brewster, though, questioned why prosecutors would handle the cases — each involving two young children — differently, especially because police in both investigations allege some level of inattention on their biological parents’ part. He also asked what, if any, new information authorities are waiting for to make a decision in Dennis’ case.
Court records in Mayes County also indicate Dennis was not the primary custodial parent of his children, though he was allowed visitation, and owes nearly $9,500 in unpaid child support.
“I don’t know why they make those decisions,” Brewster said. “They (the cases) are very parallel in those respects, but very different in how the District Attorney’s Office has managed the issue of pretrial incarceration.”
Kunzweiler, in his response, said “each case has its own set of facts” and that Willis and Dennis, who is not charged as of this week, retain the legal presumption of innocence.
“Our court system is designed to take those unique facts into consideration in every case regardless of opinions, preconceived notions or emotionally laden arguments,” he said.
