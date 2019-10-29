Two of three defendants in a kidnapping and rape in Tulsa have been taken into custody, but police are still seeking the woman at the center of the case.
Police in East Millinocket, Maine, arrested Terran Joseph Morrow, 44, on Sunday. He is one of three people charged in Tulsa County District Court in the September case of a woman held, raped and tortured over an alleged $180 debt.
Tulsa police arrested Morrow's co-defendant, Drake Duncan Oneal, 30, on a warrant for the same charges Friday. He is held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Laura Palmer, the main defendant in the case, remained outstanding Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Prosecutors allege the victim visited Palmer at her east Tulsa apartment on Sept. 9, and Palmer accused her of stealing money. She refused to let the victim leave until the money was returned, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Palmer directed Morrow and Oneal to separately strip search the victim in a bathroom, during which prosecutors say they both raped her, before Palmer strip searched her again and raped her with a handgun.
The victim told police Palmer beat her several times and tortured her with acid and a drill before she escaped the apartment on foot and called for help.
Palmer was charged Sept. 24 with first-degree rape by instrumentation, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to court documents.
While investigating alleged drug activity, officers in Maine were alerted to Morrow's Oklahoma warrant for kidnapping and first-degree rape by force and fear, which was extraditable nationwide, according to the department's Facebook post. East Millinocket is in northeast Maine, about 35 miles west of the Canadian border. Officers arrested Morrow in a neighboring town without incident, the post states.
Morrow waived his right to an extradition hearing Monday, the Bangor Daily News reported, and will appear in court in Bangor again if Oklahoma authorities do not retrieve him by Nov. 27.
Palmer is described as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound white woman with brown eyes and brown hair with a tattoo of a spider on the left side of her neck.
If arrested, her bond will be $500,000, according to court records.
Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.