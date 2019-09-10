The two men killed in a mid-July shooting outside a south Tulsa gym shot each other, a Tulsa homicide detective said Monday.
Malik Morgan, 18, and DeAunte McKnight, 25, were the suspect and victim, respectively, in a botched robbery in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police were called to the gym, 7990 E. 51st St., about 6:30 p.m. July 17 after a witness reported seeing three people shot in the parking lot and one car speeding away.
Morgan and McKnight died at a hospital, but the third victim survived.
Watkins said the case is basically resolved by death of offender, but detectives are still weighing charges against the third victim, who might've shot in defense of himself or his friend.
Morgan and McKnight were the 38th and 39th homicide victims in Tulsa this year.
Since, there have been eight more, bringing the year’s total number of homicides to 47 as of Tuesday morning.