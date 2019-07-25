A midtown resident who shot a fleeing juvenile robbery suspect Wednesday night as officers gave chase later was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.
The 28-year-old man told police he heard shots fired at officers, so he retrieved his gun, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man said he feared for officers' safety and his own when the suspect hopped his backyard fence.
However, there have been no reports of police or suspect gunshots that night except for from the armed resident. Police say he fired at least two rounds, one of which struck the fleeing suspect.
Once the man was taken to headquarters for questioning, he declined to comment after being told his rights, according to the affidavit. He was then booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he remained Thursday morning in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
The Tulsa World is withholding publishing the man's name until a decision has been made by prosecutors on possible criminal charges. He has no criminal history, according to online records.
The string of events began around 8:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of East 12th Street. A man reported being robbed of $12 and a debit card at gun point by two men while mowing his yard.
A security system in the area caught the getaway car.
In a similar fashion, an attempted a robbery took place about 8:45 p.m. near the 2700 block of East 45th Street. The victim "defended himself" with his own firearm, scaring off the two would-be robbers without taking anything, according to another probable cause affidavit.
Some 15 minutes later an officer near 11th Street and Sheridan Road spotted a car matching the description in both crimes, police said. A vehicular pursuit began, ending a couple of minutes later with the car crashing into a chain-link fence gate near 12th Street and Fulton Avenue.
At least three occupants fled, with officers capturing one — identified as Andrew Barret Peyton, 20 — before he could jump a fence. Police say the found the first victim's wallet in the car, which was reported stolen.
Jalen Rayshawn Cooper, 17, reportedly surrendered to officers after his younger brother was shot by the resident in his yard.
Peyton and Cooper each were arrested in connection with two robberies with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The wounded suspect was reported to be in critical condition Wednesday night but expected to survive, police said. He was shot once in the abdomen.