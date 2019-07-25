A Midtown resident shot a juvenile robbery suspect in his backyard Wednesday night, and police say they caught two more suspects nearby.
The boy who was shot was in critical condition Wednesday night, but he is expected to survive, Cpl. Joel Ward said.
Ward said a tangled web of events started about 8:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of East 12th Street, where a man reported being robbed at gunpoint of $12 while he was mowing his yard.
Officers gathered a description of the robbers' car from the victim and neighbors' surveillance cameras and sent it out along with pictures to other officers.
Ward said it's common for robbers to rob again if they don't gain enough from their first crime, and he thinks $12 wasn't enough.
"You split that three or four ways, and it doesn’t go very far,” he said.
About 30 minutes later, a similar robbery took place farther southwest, in the 2700 block of East 45th Place, Ward said.
About 9 p.m. an officer near 11th Street and Sheridan Road saw car that matched the description of the one used in the robberies and initiated a traffic stop.
The car took off, and the officer chased it for a couple of minutes before the fleeing car crashed into a gate in a chain-link fence blocking the driveway to an industrial area near 12th Street and Fulton Avenue, Ward said.
At least three people fled from the car on foot through the industrial area, ducking through the hole they had just made in the fence, before trying to jump fences into the backyards of neighboring homes.
Ward said officers caught one man, later identified as Andrew Payton, before he jumped a fence into a backyard.
“They might’ve saved him from getting shot by the homeowner,” Ward said.
Ward said the resident was outside and aware of the police presence in the area and "felt threatened" when two people jumped his fence and ran across his yard toward him.
He shot a one of them, the juvenile, in the abdomen, and that boy was taken to a hospital. The resident was taken to police headquarters downtown to be interviewed by detectives.
The third suspect, later identified as Jaylen Cooper, the older brother of the boy who was shot, surrendered to an officer shortly afterward, Ward said.
Officers found a gun in the backyard of a home near where the car crashed, and Ward said he believes that it's the gun that was used in the first robbery.
Officers think a woman was also involved in the crimes, but Ward said he's not yet sure how. However, he's confident that police will find her, he said.
The boy will be booked into Tulsa County jail when he is released from the hospital, and the other men will be booked into jail on complaints of armed robbery, Ward said in a later news release.
Detectives will investigate the homeowner's actions and the district attorney's office will determine whether they were justified, the release states.
