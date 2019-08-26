Tulsa police are investigating an east Tulsa woman's death as the city's 46th homicide of the year after she was found severely beaten at her home early Saturday.
Police responded about 3 a.m. to the home in the 16000 block of East First Street and took the woman, 27, to a hospital, where she died about an hour later, Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Detectives were questioning witnesses and family about 11 a.m. and are withholding the name of the victim until all of her immediate family members are notified, according to a news release.
Carroll and Dennis Gordon said the young family moved into the home next to theirs about four years ago, and they had formed a kind, neighborly relationship.
"She was just as pretty and sweet as could be," Carroll said of the woman.
Carroll proudly displayed a vase from Mexico the couple gave them on her shelf along with a school picture of one of their boys. She sometimes got to watch their children, who are about 4 and 7, and Dennis had even picked them up from school, she said.
They shared meals a handful of times over dinner or at birthday parties, and Carroll said the woman's husband would check on Dennis if he hadn't seen him in a while.
She worried about the fate of the boys. Watkins said they were taken to stay with other family members.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.