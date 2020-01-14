Police are questioning a mother after she allegedly shot and killed her adult son in an altercation outside her north Tulsa home on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of East 51st Street North just before noon, and the son was found dead in the driveway near the open garage.
Neighbors said the mother called 911 and tried to resuscitate her son after the shooting, but it was no use.
Tiron Pete Sr., who lives nearby and works with the mother, said he thinks highly of her. He and his wife ran down from their home to help her when they realized her son was down, but they didn't realize he had been shot.
When Pete saw the location of the gunshot wound, the man's upper torso, he expected the worst.
"I had a friend shot in the same place," he said. "He didn't make it either."
Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said although it's early in the investigation, detectives don't believe the son lived at the home and it's possible the mother felt threatened by him. She was taken downtown to interview with detectives.
Pete described the woman's son, the victim, as a loner who kept to himself and had "a mind of his own."
"I believe it's not her fault," he said. "That's just my opinion."
Based on the interview and evidence at the scene, homicide detectives will determine what charges against the woman, if any, to present to the district attorney's office for filing.
