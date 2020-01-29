McALESTER — A jury has determined that a company that supplied mud services for a drilling operation near Quinton two years ago bears some responsibility for the deaths that resulted when the rig exploded.
National Oilwell Varco was the sole remaining defendant in two wrongful death suits filed by survivors of two of five men who died in an explosion and fire on Jan. 22, 2018, at the Pryor Trust 0718 1H-9 well owned by Red Mountain Energy.
A Pittsburg County jury on Monday awarded $10 million judgments in each of the cases, apportioning 10% of the responsibility for the accident to National Oilwell Varco, which makes it responsible for $2 million of that amount.
The lawsuits were brought by surviving family members of Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, the well driller who died, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado, a rig hand who also died.
